Jennifer Lopez's Latest Instagrams Are All the 2021 Fitspo You Need
"2021," the star wrote in her caption. "Let's get it!!!"
Jennifer Lopez is starting 2021 by motivating her fans on Instagram. The 51-year-old shared two inspirational posts on Instagram to kick off the new week. In the first post, Lopez shared a photo of herself in the gym wearing a white sports bra and black leggings doing a workout. "Monday morning!!" she wrote. "#2021 Let's get it!!!"
In the second post, the Marry Me star shared a video of herself on the beach as she spread her arms wide while looking out over the ocean before moving into a stretch, while the song "Life Is Good" by Future and Drake is playing in the background. In that one, she's wearing a red bikini and a customized robe that has her last name etched on the back.
"#Meditation and #affirmations," she captioned the post. "#MondayMotivation."
Her posts come just days after her New Year's Rockin' Eve performance in New York City and the launch of her new beauty line JLo BEAUTY.
In a recent interview with People, she shared her hopes for 2021. "It has been a difficult year for so many and we are hoping we can all start the new one with a positive and hopeful outlook," she said. "New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square is such a symbolic event and we're excited to perform for everyone and keep this tradition going, even though it will look a little different this year."
"Since most of us are staying in this year for the celebration, we still need some good energy and entertainment to dance the night away at home," she added. "I am looking forward to hopefully being on the road again and reconnecting with my fans. I have missed them so much! Ready for 2021."