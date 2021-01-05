Jennifer Lopez's Latest Instagrams Are All the 2021 Fitspo You Need

Jennifer Lopez is starting 2021 by motivating her fans on Instagram. The 51-year-old shared two inspirational posts on Instagram to kick off the new week. In the first post, Lopez shared a photo of herself in the gym wearing a white sports bra and black leggings doing a workout. "Monday morning!!" she wrote. "#2021 Let's get it!!!"

In the second post, the Marry Me star shared a video of herself on the beach as she spread her arms wide while looking out over the ocean before moving into a stretch, while the song "Life Is Good" by Future and Drake is playing in the background. In that one, she's wearing a red bikini and a customized robe that has her last name etched on the back.

"#Meditation and #affirmations," she captioned the post. "#MondayMotivation."

Her posts come just days after her New Year's Rockin' Eve performance in New York City and the launch of her new beauty line JLo BEAUTY.

In a recent interview with People, she shared her hopes for 2021. "It has been a difficult year for so many and we are hoping we can all start the new one with a positive and hopeful outlook," she said. "New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square is such a symbolic event and we're excited to perform for everyone and keep this tradition going, even though it will look a little different this year."