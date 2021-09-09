The Hunger Games star is expanding her family with husband Cooke Maroney.

It's Official! Jennifer Lawrence is Expecting Her First Baby

There's a baby on the way for Jennifer Lawrence!

The actress's representative confirmed to People on September 8 that the Silver Linings Playbook star is expecting her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for the Golden Globe winner as it coincides with the first trailer of her upcoming film Don't Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

Lawrence had previously made clear her desire to be a mom during several interviews.

Jennifer Lawrence Credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In 2015, she told Diane Sawyer, "I definitely want to be a mother." A year later, she also told Glamour magazine, "I imagine I'll have children, and then my whole life will just seem complete."

Lawrence started dating Cooke, a 37-year-old New York City-based art gallerist, in 2018. They got engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot in October of that same year in a ceremony at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island where celebrities such as Adele, Amy Schumer, and Kris Jenner were in attendance.

"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," the 31-year-old said on Entertainment Tonight in June 2019.

She also talked about their decision to marry and commit to each other.

"We wanted to commit fully," the 31-year-old said during an interview on the NAKED With Catt Sadler podcast in October 2020. "And, you know, he's my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney."