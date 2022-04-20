Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes Her First Child

The Don't Look Up actress and husband Cooke Maroney have been spotted with their newborn.

Jennifer Lawrence is officially a mom!

The 31-year-old star has welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney—the details of the birth are currently unknown, as Lawrence has previously stated she wishes to preserve her child's privacy.

However, according to PEOPLE, the couple was recently seen taking a stroll with their newborn.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in December 2021, the Hunger Games star was adamant about keeping her baby's privacy intact.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she told the publication.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence added. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

Lawrence's long-time friend and comedian Amy Schumer spoke about Lawrence's newborn child during Vanity Fair's lie detector test, where she stated Lawrence had only "texted" with the actress but she "bet" motherhood had changed her for the better.

Schumer also added that she has not yet met the baby and doesn't know their name.

"She's smart enough not to tell me," Schumer quipped.

Lawrence's pregnancy was confirmed in September 2021 by PEOPLE, and she has kept her pregnancy private except for a few chance outings and exclusive interviews she did to promote the Netflix original film Don't Look Up.