Jennifer Lawrence is coming clean on how she feels about a world post-Roe v. Wade.

The Don't Look Up star, who recently had her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, was struck heavily by the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark case that protected abortion rights around the country, prompting her to share her own stance on the subject and experiences with miscarriage in a recent interview with Vogue.

Lawrence told the publication she herself 100% intended to get an abortion when she got pregnant in her early 20s, however, she admitted she "had a miscarriage alone in Montreal."

The second time she miscarried was while she was trying to start a family with her husband during the filming of Don't Look Up. The actress had to have a D&C surgical procedure to remove tissue from her uterus.

For her, imagining teenagers being forced into unwanted pregnancies is unfathomable, especially now as a mother.

"I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body," she told the publication. "And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?"

The SCOTUS decision also affected Lawrence's relationship with her family. Raised in Louisville, Kentucky, in a conservative household, the 2016 elections tore her family apart. The healing process has been extensive, however, as a mother the producer is trying to heal.

"I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It's different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different," she said. "I don't want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn't deserve equality? How?"

During the interview, she also revealed her baby's gender while discussing the importance of restricting gun access. Turns out JLaw has a son whose name is Cy.

"I'm raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day. Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States. And people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA. It blows my mind," she said.