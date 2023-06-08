The Scream VI actress discusses how she put her "foot down" to ensure that her voice was heard on the set of her Netflix show.

Jenna Ortega is a woman who knows what she wants and will do what she can to let others know what her opinions are regarding her work.

In a recent Hollywood Reporter Comedy Actress Roundtable, the Wednesday actress discussed how she would be ensuring that her voice is heard on any project she is working on and how "fortunate" she feels "to work with people who are allowing" her the space to speak up.

"I feel like the best teams or-or environments I've been on on sets have been people who are very collaborative and wanted to hear different opinions because I think that it's very easy for people to get caught up in their own—I think a project is best when there's as many voices, you know, ideas thrown out as possible," she begins.

She notes that due to past experiences that she's had on TV sets, she approached Wednesday with a bit of trepidation.

"With Wednesday again, another fear, because I find in television or I've had experiences where I was on television where I felt that my voice wasn't heard, that I was meant to be a puppet, I didn't really get to say—I've been told on sets, 'You wouldn't know because, you know, you're not a writer,' or 'Just shut up and do your job,'" she detailed.

Ortega added that she'd heard "all sorts of things like that" from the age of 12 and how she "went into Wednesday with a really big hesitance for that reason as well."

The Scream VI actress noted that thanks to collaborator Tim Burton, things on the set of Wednesday were quite different.

"But I was really fortunate as well to be working with someone like Tim Burton who always, like, he—he pulled me in his trailer one day and said that he wanted to be a soundboard for my voice," she continues, "So every day, me, him and the writers, we would get together in the morning and go through sides and through what we wanted to go through."

So how has she made sure she's heard? By putting her "foot down" when it mattered.

"But I think that after—because I'm someone who is very opinionated or, um, because I know what it's like to be a people pleaser in this industry, and I know how unhappy or how frustrating it's been in the past, I think when I went into Wednesday I-I really put my foot down and made it clear that everything that I had to say," Ortega asserted.

She continued, "I wanted to make sure that it was—that it mattered and was heard and, um, it really, I think, you know, as the show went on, we all got a better feel for one another, and it's become a really collaborative experience."