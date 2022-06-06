The Scream actress sports the iconic black dress and pigtails for the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega Looks Spooktacular as the Iconic Wednesday Addams in New Teaser

enna Ortega attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California

Looks like things are getting a look spookier for Jenna Ortega.

On June 6, the You actress of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent took to Instagram to share a first look of her donning the iconically dark Wednesday Addams' signature ensemble for her upcoming show Wednesday, which is currently in post-production.

In the black and white photo taken in what seems to be her trailer, fans can see her sporting pigtails, a black dress with a delicate pattern and looking deliciously solemn and grim much like Wednesday herself.

Ortega captioned the post, "CANNOT WAIT!!!!!!"

In a joint post shared by the official Instagram account for the show, fans can catch a glimpse of Ortega as Wednesday tying up her pigtails and even a cameo from Thing.

"Your official first look at @wednesdaynetflix... a twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton, coming to Netflix this fall," the account noted.

In addition to Thing, fans will also see Morticia Addams (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones), Gomez Addams (played by Luis Guzmán) and an undisclosed role from the OG Wednesday Addams herself, Christina Ricci.