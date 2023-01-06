Netflix has officially announced the return of all the kooky misadventures of Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy.

Time to Get Spooky: Jenna Ortega's Wednesday is Coming Back for Season 2

It's time to get spooky, kooky, and oh-so-happy as Netflix officially announces that Jenna Ortega's Wednesday is coming back for a season two.

The show quickly became a fan favorite due to Ortega's stellar performance—something that nabbed her a Golden Globe nomination.

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, reveal how "thrilled" they are to be back for another season.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two," they said.

"We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first," the duo quipped.

Wednesday has been nothing short of a global phenomenon as it quickly became one of the streamer's most successful series ever, ranking No.2 on their Most Popular (English) TV list.

The show racked up 1.237 billion streaming hours within the first 28 days of it going live on Netflix (we wonder if Wednesday herself would be pleased).