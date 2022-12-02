The new Netflix series has us ready to swan dive into our Latina goth girl era once again.

How To Get Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Looks For Less

When Wednesday first premiered on Netflix, we were more than excited to witness the first Latina actress to play the iconic member of the Addams family making history, but what we weren't expecting was that now, we want everything in her closet.

While Christina Ricci and Lisa Loring wore almost identical dresses in their roles as Wednesday during the 1990s and 1960s, Jenna Ortega is showing us another side of her style at Nevermore Academy.

Apart from her striped uniform, we see Ortega wearing a series of mainly black ensembles, sometimes accessorized with a touch of white, that perfectly fit her dark vibe while radiating an air of 2022 cool girl chic.

One thing that immediately stood out to us was the personal touch to her uniform: the chunky loafers she wears in every episode.

According to the show's costume designer, Colleen Atwood, the shoes are none other than Prada's Monolith loafers.

The bad news? They'll cost you a pretty penny at over $1,000. Thankfully, there are plenty of similar styles you can get your hands on for under $100.

shoes, wednesday inspired Credit: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Steve Madden, Lando Black Leather Loafer, $99.95, stevemadden.com

Next, let's talk about the stunning sweaters we see her in during her off time.

Wednesday Credit: VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX

The Mexican American actress was actually wearing quite a few more accessible pieces, including a checkerboard piece from Zara.

Unfortunately, many are now out of stock, but we still found a few similar styles online.

sweaters, wednesday Credit: Courtesy of Walmart and H&M

No Comment, Fuzzy Checkerboard Sweater, $24, walmart.com; H&M, Striped Sweater, $8.99, hm.com

And what about the gorgeous dress she wears to the Rave'N dance?

The original is, like the loafers, a designer piece from Alaïa's Fall 2020 collection, but we recommend purchasing a matching sheer top and tulle skirt to get a similar look, plus the ability to mix and match.

wednesday, dress Credit: Courtesy of Macys, Amazon

ASTR THE LABEL, Avery Puff-Sleeve Open-Back Top, $29.33, macys.com; OBBUE, A Line Tulle Skirt, $35.99, amazon.com

To top it all off, dark eye makeup is a must.