Jenna Ortega is revealing the truth behind her viral dance moves while filming the Wednesday.

In case you haven't seen the moves, choreographed by Ortega herself, that have ignited the TikTok dance trend starring Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary" as a replacement for the original song in the show, then you're in for new eery details of the footage.

Turns out Ortega had COVID-19 while filming the Rave'N dance's infamous scene.

Jenna Ortega Credit: Jenna Ortega/Courtesy of Netflix

In an interview with NME, she explained that she was unaware that she was positive for the virus, however, the morning of the shoot she woke up with COVID-like symptoms.

"I felt like I'd been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus," she shared. "They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result."

After getting the positive results back, the actress realized she had shot the scene on her first official day with the virus.

Once she was healed, the actress requested to reshoot the scene, which wasn't possible due to tight production schedules.