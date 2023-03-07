The Scream VI actress reveals why the thought of relationships stresses her out and the one thing she doesn't like about rom-com films.

Why Jenna Ortega's Brain Isn't Ready for Relationships Right Now

It's no secret that relationships take a fair degree of intentional effort from those involved, and if you are someone who doesn't deem yourself too dedicated to the task, it could be a potential stress point (which isn't fun for anyone).

Seems like actress, blossoming style icon, and activist, Jenna Ortega, is one of those people who feel entirely stressed out when it comes to thinking about relationships.

In a recent interview with ELLE, the Chica Boss was prompted to make this declaration when discussing the topic of romantic comedies.

Despite having produced and starred in her first rom-com, Winter Spring Summer or Fall, Ortega tells the publication that she hates "being googoogaga over a boy," and attributes it to a secret "pride thing."

"It's a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy oriented or what they're expressing or emoting is based on a guy's position and a guy's story," she asserts.

So, why do relationships stress her out? Simple—work.

Ortega tells the publication, "Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out."

Adding to that stress? The idea of vulnerability.