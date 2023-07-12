While the nominations for the Wednesday actress and The Last of Us actor are moving Latino representation forward, it highlights a deeper issue within Hollywood.

The Emmy nominations were released, and Latinos are having a major moment.

Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega, Aubrey Plaza, Selena Gomez's Hulu show Only Murders in the Building and Diego Luna's Disney+ show Andor all received nominations at this year's award show.

For Pascal in particular, Deadline reports he is the first Latino actor nominated for the lead drama acting category in 24 years.

Pedro Pascal Credit: Getty Images / Alberto Rodriguez/GA

Before Pascal's nomination for Max's The Last of Us, veteran actor Jimmy Smits was the last Latino actor to be recognized in the best lead actor in a drama category for his role as Detective Bobby Simone on ABC's NYPD Blue.

Smits was nominated five consecutive times between the years 1995 to 1999, per the publication.

Pascal's nomination also marks the second time a Latino actor has been nominated within the category.

For Ortega, it's been 16 years since a Latina has been recognized for her work within the best lead actress in a comedy series category, NBC News reports.

Jenna Ortega Credit: Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

Ortega, who received a nomination for Wednesday, followed in the footsteps of America Ferrera for her work on Ugly Betty and was nominated in 2007 and 2008 (only winning in 2007).

Paving the way for Ferrera and Ortega was acting icon Rita Moreno as the first Latina to be nominated for the category in 1983 for her work in ABC's sitcom 9 to 5.

While there are only 16 years between Ortega and Ferrera's nominations, there is a 24-year gap between Moreno and the Ugly Betty star.

Aubrey Plaza Credit: Getty Images / Nina Westervelt

NBC News also reports that in addition to Pascal's leading actor nomination, he was recognized as an outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his work as a host on Saturday Night Live and outstanding narrator in Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.

Plaza nabbed a nomination for her work on White Lotus (Max) under the outstanding supporting actress category.