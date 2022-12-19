Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here’s the 411 on the Wednesday star’s big transformation, including the products that gave her all that volume.

Jenna Ortega Stuns Fans with Her Latest Easy-to-Recreate Look

Jenna Ortega is quickly becoming a style icon.

From her looks as Wednesday Addams to her own outfits on red carpets and talk shows, Ortega is showing her fans she isn't afraid to branch out and try something new.

For her latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Mexican American actress proved just that with a last-minute change to her long locks.

Jenna Ortega, new haircut Jenna Ortega shows off new hair cut during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Ortega reached out to hair stylist Dave Stanwell, who transformed her long chocolate-hued layers into a shaggy lob just hours before the show.

Her curtain bangs were also trimmed for a fuller look.

Of course, styling products were the key to making the new cut bouncy and voluminous.

Stanwell reached for Authentic Beauty Concept, a brand dedicated to sustainability through vegan products and a commitment to promoting social change.

After the haircut, he applied Amplify Mousse and Beachy Texture Spray while her hair was still wet, then blow-dried with a brush to encourage volume.

He then used a curling iron to twist pieces at random, looking to create body and movement rather than perfect curls.

To top it all off, he added Airy Texture Spray, went back to the hair drier to further break apart the curls and finished the look with the Styling Cream and Solid Pomade for an all-night hold.

Fans of Stanwell took to the comments to share their admiration for Ortega's new tresses letting the hair stylist know that he did a fantastic job.

Ortega complimented the new hairdo with equally stunning makeup, rocking a dark blue smokey winged liner look crafted by Latino MUA Vincent Oquendo.