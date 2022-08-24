In a featurette for the upcoming Netflix series, the actress revealed how she feels about representing Wednesday's Hispanic heritage for the first time in the character's history.

She's creepy, she's kooky, mysterious and spooky, but Wednesday Addams is also a chica boss and a Latina.

The iconic Addams Family character, who has been previously played by Caucasian actresses such as Christina Ricci, Lisa Loring and Chloë Grace Moretz among others, is getting her own Netflix show.

In this iteration of the character, she will be portrayed by none other than Latina You and Jane The Virgin actress Jenna Ortega.

In a new clip for for the show, fans get an inside look at Ortega in action—as the beloved only daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams—bringing Latina power to the role for the first time ever.

"Wednesday is technically a Latina character and that has never been represented," Ortega said in the clip released by Netflix on August 24. "So, for me any time I have an opportunity to represent my community I want that to be seen."

The series also features an A-list cast including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez. Latin representation has been a key component in casting for the show, with Guzmán's casting paying respects to the character's Latin origins, and Pugsley being played by Isaac Ordonez.

"It was really important to me that I did something different even though she's been done so flawlessly in the past," Ortega said. "She's a bit more socially awkward, there's a confidence there, but it's a bit more concealed."

Addams Family Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

The new show will focus on Wednesday as she navigates teenage life as a "normal" girl at Nevermore Academy while she develops her psychic powers to solve a murder that has her riddled her town with fear.

"Wednesday is the classic outsider, obviously. She sees things very black and white—mainly black," said executive producer and director, Tim Burton. "In the past incarnations, it has been very cartoony, in this longer form we're trying to give it a reality, which I love."

Showrunners and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar admitted that when they found Ortega they realized "she was the one."

Wednesday Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

"I watched the movies when I was younger and Wednesday was someone I was compared to my entire life," Ortega admitted. "I honestly was so nervous to do this part because I wanted to do it justice. I went to fencing lessons twice a week, I went to cello lessons twice a week, I would walk like Wednesday, and I know people might think that's kind of crazy because I wanted her to be specific and assertive."