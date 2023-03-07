The latest installment of the horror franchise brought together two of our favorite Latina actresses for a fabulous fashion moment.

Wardrobe mishaps and all, our Latina stars always know how to deliver at a movie premiere.

On March 6, the cast of Scream VI celebrated the movie's debut in New York City donning a stunning parade of mainly black outfits to fit the franchise's eerie energy, but two of our chicas stood out as some of the best-dressed of the evening: Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera.

If you've been following along on her rise to stardom, you'll know Ortega is quickly becoming a fashion icon known for channeling her characters on the red carpet and never shying away from bold, new looks.

jenna ortega, scream vi Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera Slay the Scream VI Red Carpet | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

For the occasion, the Wednesday actress collaborated with stylist Enrique Melendez to pick out a menswear-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture black and white ensemble complete with platform stilettos and a bright red lip.

While signing autographs, the star's pen slipped, leaving a blue stain on the white panel of the look, but Ortega stayed cool and unfazed as ever.

Barrera, who plays Ortega's big sister in the film, wore a stunning Zuhair Murad gown adorned with diamond-shaped cutouts picked straight off the runway by stylist Penny Lovell.

Melissa Barrera, Scream VI Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera Slay the Scream VI Red Carpet | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Her stunning beauty look also caught our eye—we're dying to recreate the 60s-inspired updo created by Clayton Hawkins and metallic smoky eye from Lilly Keys.