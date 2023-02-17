Jenna Ortega Set to Bring Some Kooky and Spooky Fun to the SNL Stage
The Wednesday actress will be taking on Saturday Night Live hosting duties in the upcoming trio of new episodes for the show.
Looks like Jenna Ortega will be stretching her comedic chops for fans fairly soon.
On February 17, the Wednesday actress took to Instagram to announce that she will be taking on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live.
The Scream VI actress captioned her post, "See you then @nbcsnl."
Ortega, who is making her SNL debut on March 11, will be joined by live musical guest The 1975.
| Credit: Getty Images / Gilbert Flores
Ortega's episode follows that of fifth-time host Woody Harrelson and four-time musical guest Jack White on February 25, and host Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer Kelsea Ballerini on March 4 (Kelce and Ballerini will be making their SNL debut).
SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT and will be available for streaming on Peacock.