The Wednesday actress will be taking on Saturday Night Live hosting duties in the upcoming trio of new episodes for the show.

Jenna Ortega Set to Bring Some Kooky and Spooky Fun to the SNL Stage

Looks like Jenna Ortega will be stretching her comedic chops for fans fairly soon.

On February 17, the Wednesday actress took to Instagram to announce that she will be taking on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live.

The Scream VI actress captioned her post, "See you then @nbcsnl."

Ortega, who is making her SNL debut on March 11, will be joined by live musical guest The 1975.

Jenna Ortega at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Jenna Ortega will be hosting Saturday Night Live on March 11. | Credit: Getty Images / Gilbert Flores

Ortega's episode follows that of fifth-time host Woody Harrelson and four-time musical guest Jack White on February 25, and host Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer Kelsea Ballerini on March 4 (Kelce and Ballerini will be making their SNL debut).