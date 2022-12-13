The actress is the second youngest competitor in the Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series, musical or comedy category history.

Jenna Ortega Nominated for Best Performance at the Golden Globes for Wednesday

Jenna Ortega is on her way to making Hollywood history.

The actress has received her first Golden Globe nomination for her leading role as Wednesday Addams on the Netflix original series Wednesday.

Ortega is the second youngest competitor in the Best Performance by an Actress in a television series, musical or comedy category.

Jenna Ortega Credit: Photo by Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

Ortega has been nominated along with Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Jean Smart for Hacks and Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building.

Other Latin actors such as Diego Luna and Aubrey Plaza, also received nominations in other categories.

Since its release on November 23, Wednesday has made its mark worldwide, with the 20-year-old actress becoming the first Latina to portray the beloved character and the show soaring to the top of the TV streaming charts as the series drew 341.23M hours viewed during its first week, holding the record for the most hours viewed in a week for any English-language TV series on Netflix, according to Deadline.

Wednesday Credit: VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX

The star-studded series follows an adolescent Wednesday as she becomes a student at Nevermore Academy after pulling a prank at her previous high school.

During her stay, she gets in touch with her psychic powers and seeks to solve a mystery haunting the local town while also uncovering a murder that involved her own parents, Morticia and Gomez, 25 years earlier.

The Jane the Virgin alumna has taken the role one step further with her artistry.