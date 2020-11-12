Jenna Ortega Shares Her Go-To Face Wash and Other Must-Haves

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Mexican American star talks to People CHICA about her favorite face wash — and her preference for old-fashioned headphones.

People CHICA's November cover star Jenna Ortega is no stranger to glamorous red carpets, but left to her own devices, the You actress prefers low-key — and low-tech — products. Here, the star shares some of her favorite things as well as the book that keeps her mind occupied during on-set breaks.

1. Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Pink Grapefruit Facial Cleanser, $8.49 (6 oz.)

"I love the way it smells, and it works really well for my combination skin. My skin never feels dry afterwards."

2. Hydro Flask in Sunflower, $32.95

"I am trying to drink more water, so I jumped on the Hydro Flask movement. It keeps your water cold which is so nice during the summer. It's kind of essential."

3. Apple EarPods With Lightning Connector, $19

"I personally like the wires! I don't do wireless headphones. I will be out in public and there is always one headphone in my ear. I listen to music all the time."

4. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Suncreen in SPF 30, $11.99 (3 oz.)

"It was something I was never into when I was younger, but I have gotten a lot of warnings from people telling me to wear sunscreen now so I don't regret it later. It doesn't leave a white residue and it's so light. It smells good, feels good, and does its job."

5. Casetify Custom iPhone Case, $40

"I am very much a minimalist person. I like everything to be very simple."

6. Blink by Malcolm Gladwell, $11.39

"I just love the study of human behavior and the human mind. It talks about impulse and why we do the things we do. I find it very educational and insightful."

7. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Cream Concealer in Cashew, $14.99

"It's the best match that I have ever found for my skin when it comes to concealer. It's really creamy and blends in to my skin so nicely. It's the first time I haven't had to mix two colors."

8. Corridor NY Applique Cap, $31

"I wear a cap all the time. [My favorite] is a gray hat that says 'NY' on it. Maybe I love it because I want to move there one day."

9. Neutrogena Oil-Free Cleansing Wipes, $8.49

"The best makeup wipes. I don't think I have ever used anything else. I keep them in my bag because when I'm working I wear a ton of makeup on-set. They have always been something I have turned to to get everything off."