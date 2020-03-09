Jencarlos Canela Celebrates True Beauty With "Sin Filtro" Social Media Campaign

Jencarlos Canela is celebrating real beauty and authenticity with his new campaign "Sin Filtro." On International Women's Day, the Cuban American singer and actor, 31, premiered his new song "Sin Filtro" and a video campaign celebrating life "without filters" to encourage women to celebrate inner beauty. “It was one of the most important moments of my life,” he told PEOPLE about the campaign. “I love what I do, but for a very long time I was just living off of what I did, but there comes a time where the switch turns on and you want to start building off of what you love.”

Canela's "Sin Filtro" video campaign features women of all ethnicities and styles opening up about their insecurities and discussing how others see them and how they see themselves. “It’s something bigger than me,” he says about this initiative. “There’s so many incredible stories out there that need to be told.”

Image zoom MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 10: Jencarlos Canela is seen at ABC's "Grand Hotel" Premiere on June 10, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images) (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

In the video, the women discuss how they feel about their weight, going makeup-free, and exposing their emotions, among other topics. “I realized there was not a project in my body of work that I really felt represented and spoke out to women in an honest way,” Canela says. “I honestly wanted something for my mom to watch and feel proud of her son.”

Image zoom LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Conor Husting, Paulina Chávez, Mario Lopez, Bella Podaras, Reed Horstmann and Jencarlos Canela attend "The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia" cast & crew screening at NETFLIX on February 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix) (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

The actor — who stars in the new Netflix series The Expanding Universe of Ashley García — also hopes men join the discussion and watch the video. “I think men are just as important to the gender equality conversation or the beauty standard conversation,” he says. “We all play a part. I really want people to feel something. I want to bring a conversation to the table.”

Canela — who is in a relationship with Puerto Rican model and former beauty queen Danna Hernández — tells PEOPLE he is working on a new album and recently released the song "Relax" with Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson. “I have so many things that are speaking out to me in such a powerful way,” he says. “I want to start creating albums that symbolize something. Don’t be surprised if you see ‘Sin Filtro’ on a project."