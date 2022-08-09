The New York Times best-selling author discusses what it was like working alongside Disney on the third novel under its The Mirror mythos.

Books possess a power that very few mediums do. They can take us on a heroic quest to learn about life's deeper truths or expose us to richly diverse cultures we wouldn't normally have the chance to experience.

Regardless of your reason for picking up a book (or an e-reader, we don't judge), there is nothing like that feeling of becoming utterly enraptured with a perfectly woven story.

Mexican American author J.C. Cervantes has carved out a career for herself that has focused on creating rich, diverse and, dare we say, magical narratives for the YA space through her The Storm Runner series, Flirting with Fate, Lords of Night and Fractured Path.

Her novel Fractured Path, the third book in Disney's The Mirror mythology, follows the story of Blake as she navigates life under the rule of a multi-generational family curse that has riddled her family with heartbreak, betrayal and "unruly magic."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Cervantes explains why she felt that Blake's story was one that "demanded" to be told and why she was so proud of creating this novel.

J.C. Cervantes, author Credit: J.C. Cervantes / Studio B

Fractured Path is the third book within Disney's YA fairytale quartet mythos The Mirror. What was the experience like for you working alongside Disney and their publishing team?

Disney is [a] top choice and it's always a delight to work with such creative minds.

Each book within The Mirror mythos is completely distinct from the last—telling a unique standalone story. Where did you find the inspiration for your particular novel? Why did you feel it was a story that needed to be told?

My novel draws upon my own Mexican culture in very powerful and distinct ways, beginning with the magic system I envisioned for the main character Blake. The narrative is shrouded in mysticism, and an energy that I experienced daily growing up. So there was a familiarity [with] each element.

I don't think it was a story I thought needed to be told per se, but a story that demanded to be told. When an idea comes to you as an artist and won't let you go, then you're compelled to breathe life into it.

You've written many YA novels in the past, what sets this one apart from the rest? What is something you are proudest of when looking at Fractured Path?

I think every book has its own journey, its own personality. This tale is dark and steeped in a powerful generational curse. And when I look at the book in its final form, I'm so incredibly proud of the decisions I made and the risks I took along the way, pushing myself into tougher and even darker places to get to the heart of the story.

For The Mirror saga, Disney chose three women to bring the stories to life. What does it feel like to be tapped to pen another novel for the brand?

I was delighted to not only write another Disney project but to work with such gifted writers. They each brought their own unique vision to their stories, and yet we were able to weave a common thread across the four books as well as hundreds of fictional years.

Looking back at your career as an author, what is the thing you are most proud of?

That I stuck with it—that I kept pouring my heart onto the page, fine-tuning my craft, listening to my instincts, and that I continue to do so.

What is something that you'd tell a younger version of yourself about the journey that lay ahead?