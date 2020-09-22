Jasmine V on Overcoming Postpartum Depression, New Music, and Her Journey of Growth

Much like her music, Jasmine V is raw and transparent. The singer, of Mexican and Filipino descent, talked to People CHICA about how the coronavirus pandemic has turned her world upside down. "This year I was supposed to release an EP. I was recording songs and planning music videos, so when the pandemic hit that changed my whole plan," she says. She had planned to do a gender reveal in one of her music videos since she was pregnant at the time with her son Zayne, now 4 months old, but potential exposure to the virus was too great a risk for the 26-year-old artist, who instead decided to put her music video productions on hold. "It pushed back a lot for me, but I was able to grow as an artist and now being a mother of two," says the singer, who is also mom to four-year-old Ameera.

"Being a mother is so rewarding," Jasmine adds, recognizing that "at times it can be difficult trying to give both kids attention, especially when they are four years apart in age." The singer says she has battled postpartum depression and wants to help other women struggling with it. "It's been hard for me, but I keep remembering that I have a reason to want to get up in the morning."

After her son was born, the young mom had a difficult time juggling all her responsibilities. "I didn't want to do anything, I had no energy. I distanced myself from everyone who wasn't my children. It turned my world upside down," she says. "I'm much better now. It was a journey. For me, it helped focusing on my kids and remembering to be nice to myself. I had to accept I wasn't the only one going through it and that it was OK for me to feel that way. I got a lot better with management and planning things out. I realized that the reason my mind was so cluttered was because my space was so cluttered, so I cleared my space and it helped a lot."

Her new music will reflect her new maturity and everything she has learned from motherhood. "I'm going through a lot when it comes to transitioning in life and my music reflects that. I'm not going through the same things I was going through when I was 16 or 21. I'm going to be 27 this year and I have totally different responsibilities now," she says. "They will see the Jasmine that had everything at one point but had to take a few steps back to reevaluate and to rebuild herself." She asks her fans to be patient and be on the lookout for her new music project. "I've had some shifts in the past years, but I will be able to put out that album — just wait on it."

Besides working on new songs and videos, she is planning to launch a clothing line. "I want to have sweatpants, sweatshirts, hats. I want it to be colorful. It's inspired by my daughter, so a lot of pastels is what I want to do," she says. Another thing on her wish list is recording a song with Becky G. "I've known Becky G since she was so little. I'm so proud of her, she is so beautiful, she is doing so amazingly. I would love to work with her."

Villegas debuted in show business at age nine and sang the national anthem at a Los Angeles Clippers game at age 11. At 16, she signed her first music contract with Sony Music and appeared in Justin Bieber's "Baby" music video as his dream girl. "It was great because I accomplished a lot, but at the same time I didn't have much of a childhood," she says of achieving professional success at such a young age. "Now having two kids, especially a daughter who is almost five, I want her to have fun, to play in the dirt and get her clothes dirty, to let her hair get knots. I didn't get to do that at a young age because I moved to Los Angeles to do beauty pageants. I want my daughter to say, 'I was able to go to prom, to go to school dances, to have a locker.' I never got to experience any of that. In exchange I got to travel the world, meet celebrities, and work with great artists. But I want my daughter to experience her childhood first and then experience anything she wants."