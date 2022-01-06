New Year, New Books: 5 Novels Being Released This Month

In this week's #Bookmarked, People Chica is bringing you five books that are being released throughout the month of January.

Another new year means another year of new books readers everywhere will be bookmarking in the Goodreads profile or "adding to cart" on Amazon.

With more and more stunning book releases from gifted writers and authors from all walks of life, it is getting increasingly difficult for bookworms to find a way to keep up with it all—remember, there is not such thing as "too many books."

Regardless of where you may be on your quest for books, the below five authors are definitely worth your time and very deserving of your shelf space (assuming you have any left).

For our #Bookmarked series, People Chica is highlighting five books and authors across genres and ethnicities to bring you something that is as unique as your reading style.

30 Things I Love about Myself by Radhika Sanghani - released January 4, 2022

Sanghani pens a beautiful story about what happens when a person truly embarks on a journey of self-love. The story's protagonist, Nina, has just turned 30 and has come to the serious conclusion that her life needs a long overdue revamp (she did have to celebrate her milestone birthday from a jail cell, after all). This witty and poignant book speaks to the need in all of us to dig deep and feel valued and loved—especially by oneself. $15, www.amazon.com

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xóchitl González - released January 4, 2022

González wants readers to question, explore and examine what it really means for someone to truly weather a storm. Olga Dies Dreaming follows the story of Olga and her brother Pedro "Prieto" Acevedo as they navigate their very public lives in the New York fast lane and begin to reckon with their past, namely the mysterious reappearance of their mother Blanca, who abandoned them as children. $20, www.target.com

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan - slated for January 11, 2022

In this fantastical and mystical novel about a girl finding her true path in life, Tan pulls from Chinese mythology to weave a story that is exquisitely unique and rich. When Xingyin's world is rocked, she is forced to leave the sanctuary and solitude of her home on the moon—effectively leaving behind her mother. Xingyin embarks on a captivating journey that shines a light on honor, betrayal, hope and love. $24, www.barnesandnoble.com

Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly - slated for January 18, 2022

Kelly pens a beautifully written, witty and heartwarming queer novel about finding love in the most unexpected of places: a cooking show. See how both the recently divorced Dahlia Woodson and non-binary person London Parker embark on a journey that leads them toward each other—far away from their every day fears and anxieties—as they open their hearts to a possible happily ever after. $15, www.amazon.com

Loveboat Reunion by Abigail Hing Wen - slated for January 25, 2022