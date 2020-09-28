Janelle Monáe on Recording "Turntables" for the New Stacey Abrams Documentary

Earlier this month, directors Lisa Cortés and Liz Garbus released their new documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, which features Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate whose 2018 race against Brian Kemp sparked nationwide discussion of voter suppression. The documentary, about the history of voting rights in the United States, also includes "Turntables," a new song from Janelle Monáe.

"I didn't know if I could actually find the words to particularly express how angry and upset I was feeling, but I was also hopeful," Monáe, who wrote the song after seeing the film, tells People CHICA. "I was also inspired by how disenfranchised communities are coming together all around the world to fight back against voter suppression. I was really happy that this documentary educated me and will educate so many."

Monáe's decision to participate in the movie's soundtrack was based on her support for Abrams, who last year became the first Black woman to deliver a response to the State of the Union. "It's no secret that I'm a massive supporter of Stacey Abrams," she says. "I am registered to vote in Atlanta, Georgia, and I was there when Brian Kemp stole the election. The voter suppression that was happening in Georgia during that time was just all on display. Whenever Stacey reaches out to me for anything she's involved in, I'm going to do what I can to help her and that's what I did. Human rights issues have to be amplified. The voices of disenfranchised communities have to be amplified because we marginalized voices are the ones getting the short end of the stick and not having laws that protect and work for us."

The film helped Monáe learn more about voter suppression, but it also made her love and respect Abrams even more than she already did. "There's a moment in the documentary where you see her being turned away from the governor's mansion. She was invited to [visit] when she was a little girl, but the security guard could not believe that this Black family was invited," says Monáe. "Seeing that she's still in that space of those oppositions and racism and said, 'I still want to serve my community, I'm still going to stand up and speak to marginalized voices' — it let me know even more that she is the real deal, and I can't wait to vote for her when she runs for president."