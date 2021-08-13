Jamie Spears said he will step down as Britney Spears' conservator after the singer's request to have him removed from her 13-year conservatorship.

The case of Britney Spears' conservatorship has seen a turn of events as the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down from her conservatorship according to a court filing submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court this Thursday.

Her father's move comes after earlier this week Judge Brenda Penny denied a petition filed by the 39-year-old singer's attorney Matthew Rosengart to move her September hearing up to August to expedite her father's removal as conservator.

After several months of public pressure and a campaign from fans to #FreeBritney, her father's decision marks a "major victory" in the legal battle to end the 13-year conservatorship Spears has been under since 2008.

The document cites his reasoning for stepping down as the "public battle with his daughter" and emphasizes that there are no "actual grounds for suspending or removing" him despite his decision.

Free Britney Credit: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," Jamie Spears' court filing reads. "So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator. As the Court has likely surmised, before Ms. Spears' new attorney arrived, Mr. Spears had already been working on such a transition with Ms. Spears' former court-appointed counsel, Sam Ingham."

Despite being deemed unfit to handle her affairs under the terms of the conservatorship, Spears continued to hold her Las Vegas residency, perform, and tour, earning millions of dollars that her father managed.

"I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money," the pop star said during her testimony in June. "And it's my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested."

Jamie Spears Credit: Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Spears has managed his daughter's estate since 2008 intermittently with a co-conservator. He also handled the singer's personal and medical care until Jodi Montgomery became the conservator of her person in September 2019.

"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others." Rosengart said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future."