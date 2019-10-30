When Colombian soccer star James Rodríguez announced the birth of his son Samuel, his over 44 million Instagram followers - and the rest of his fans around the world - were overjoyed. The 28-year-old Real Madrid player shared a photo of himself holding the baby's hand with the following message: "Hello, I want to share this immense joy with you. Today God allows me to become a father again, honoring us with the arrival of Samuel to our family. We are happy at home living this wonderful moment. Thank you all in advance for your kindness, respect and prudence."

The image has garnered almost 2 million likes and thousands of comments. Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz commented, "Congratulations dad," then added a rose emoji and the phrase, "And congratulations to the mom." Soon after, Rodríguez's girlfriend, Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima, also commented on the post of the baby announcement with a heart and praying hands emoji. The internet soon went wild with speculation over whether Marc Anthony's ex-wife was the mother of the newborn. The soccer star is already a dad to Salomé, 6, from his previous marriage to Daniela Ospina.

Image zoom pressinphoto/Sipa USA

According to Hola!, de Lima is the mother of Rodríguez's son, who the magazine says arrived via a surrogate mother. The publication also posted another photo attributed to Shannon de Lima's social media @shadelima showing the baby's foot and a woman's hand with red heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan beauty, 31 - who is already mom to 12-year-old Daniel from a previous relationship - hasn't broken her silence about Samuel's birth. Her latest Instagram post shows the fit model in yoga clothes expressing that she is "happy and grateful."