In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the actor revealed what it was like to play his new character and our relationship with the virtual world.

Have you ever wondered if your artificial intelligence devices like Alexa, Siri and Google Home are listening in on you every day?

In Steven Soderbergh's new film, KIMI, the director invites us to ponder the intrusive nature of our technological devices and their affect on our privacy.

The film features Zoë Kravitz as a tech worker who experiences agoraphobia and reports a crime that was recorded through Kimi—a voice-activated home assistant device which serves a similar purpose as Alexa and Siri, but with one major difference. With Kimi, there's a person always listening on the other side (hoping to improve customer interactions).

The tech thriller has also surprised audiences by showing us a new side of the beloved Mexican actor Jaime Camil, who takes on the role as the film's main villain.

The Jane the Virgin star showed off his artistic versatility by breaking away from his well-known comedic roles to an analytical, cold-hearted and violent fixer. In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Camil discusses what it was like to bring this character to life as well as our relationship with the virtual world.

What attracted you to this project?

Everything. Can you imagine being directed by Steven Soderbergh alongside Zoe Kravitz? It's like, really? Is it—is it a joke? Is the candid camera around? It was amazing. I was doing an audition for two other project with Carmen Cuba, a beautiful, beautiful lady that is in charge of casting top Hollywood films. And she told me, "You know what? I think I'm going to record eight minutes of this conversation because you might be good for a project." And I'm like, "Yeah, sure. Are you going to be sending me the sides or something?" And she said, "No, no, just talk to the camera." So, I had a nice conversation with her, and then 24 hours after that, I was surprised by this offer of being the main villain on a Steven Soderbergh film alongside Zoe Kravitz. I'm like, "Wait, what?"

This character is very different from the ones that fans have seen you play in the past on Jane the Virgin and Schmigadoon. How did you prepare differently for this one?

You know what? I wish I had a story for that, but I don't. I just arrived on set, you let your experience as an actor catch up with this engine that is already running at full speed, and you go there, and you jump into the thing, and you try to give your best. But Steven was amazing. [He] is a very generous director, just very, very generous. And he understands the creative process that an actor needs to have with his or her director. It was just it was beautiful, to be honest.

At the same time, he's very gifted. He really knows what he wants. His vision is really clear, his shot list, everything. Working with a director that has so much control of his set is just a gift. It's a dream. And then imagine you with gifted performers, of course, like Zoe Kravitz and like Jacob Vargas, my dear friend Jacob, it was just beautiful. It was a wonderful, wonderful experience.

This movie is a huge criticism on the role that the virtual world is playing on every day society—our virtual lives and the artificial intelligence that's living with us. Do you think that as a society, we're becoming more detached from social interaction and empathy?