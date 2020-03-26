Jaime Camil Has a Fun Plan to Raise Money for Coronavirus Relief

After wreaking havoc across China and Italy, the coronavirus is devastating the United States, with more than 69,000 cases in the country and more 1,000 deaths. As workers across the country lost jobs due to closures of various businesses — more than 3 million people filed for unemployment last week — celebrities have been stepping up to offer aid. The latest is Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil, who joined the website Cameo and is now donating 100 percent of the proceeds from his videos to a coronavirus relief fund.

Cameo, for those unfamiliar, is a site and app where users pay celebrities to record personalized messages. So far Jaime has wished someone a happy birthday (complete with a Rogelio de la Vega intro) and offered sympathy for a person who had to cancel their 60th birthday trip to Las Vegas. He seems more than willing to reprise his Jane the Virgin character, so if you've always wanted a greeting from the Rogelio de la Vega, now's the time to get one. You can find Jaime's Cameo page here.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the official website of the CDC.