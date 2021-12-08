Jacqie Rivera Apologizes to Mom Jenni Rivera For "Blaming [Her] for Everything" in Emotional New Video

Loss and grief can be very powerful emotions—especially when you lose someone so suddenly in the way that the Rivera children lost their mother Jenni Rivera.

Moving forward with life can be difficult when you feel there are things you weren't able to tell them, something that can be seen in a new heart wrenching video shared by the late Mexican American singer's daughter Jacqie Rivera.

The clip, which was shared to the "Hurt" singer's Instagram, shows her and her mother on the day of her wedding with a moving message recorded over.

Rivera begins, "Mom, I know that I was hard on you. And I know, that me blaming you for everything that ever happened to me hurt you so bad." The singer continues, "I'm sorry. I love you, and I need you to know that you did an amazing job."

The moving tribute to the late "La gran señora" singer comes days before her daughter releases her new song "Hurt"—a Nine Inch Nails song that was later covered by Johnny Cash. In an earlier Instagram post she reveals that the song is one that is close to her heart as it "tells my story on how I have felt this last year and previous years."