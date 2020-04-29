Jacqie Rivera is officially a mom of four! Jenni Rivera's daughter shared her challenging experience giving birth to her son JJ at home in California during the coronavirus quarantine. "I'd like you to meet baby JJ. Julian Joy Campos. Weighed 8.4 and 21 inches long. I cannot express what my heart is feeling. I'm so filled with gratitude. God has blessed me with so much more than I could ever earn or deserve," she wrote on Instagram, along with a sweet photo of her little prince. "Choosing to have JJ at home was the best decision ever. I can't explain the experience but something inside changed. To the people who loved me through it and helped me not give up, thank you, 1,000 times thank you, I couldn’t have done it without you."

Chiquis Rivera's sister admits having her son at home was difficult at times and she thanked her fans for their prayers. "I was in labor forever," she shared on Instagram. "I've been resting. I really need it. It was a very long and tough birth, but I thank God that everything is OK. The baby is good, I'm good," she added on her Stories. "We just came back from the doctor and everything's OK."

Image zoom Jacqie Rivera/instagram

Chiquis shared a sweet photo of her youngest nephew on her Stories with the message: "Welcome to the world Julian Joy." Jacqie also shared a reflection about becoming a mom again during the COVID-19 pandemic. She captioned a photo of herself wearing a protective mask with the following message: "I miss the days where masks like these were just cute Snapchat filters. I can't believe this is a new normal. Trusting that God has all things under control and his perfect plan will prevail. He will make all things beautiful."

Jacqie said this time in quarantine has taught her many lessons. "I learned to slow down my overthinking mind and replace my negative thoughts with God's truth. I learned to look my kids in the eyes and be a better listener. I've learned to release the things and people that were taking up space in my heart and mind, and value those I didn’t appreciate," she said. Congrats to la familia Rivera on this adorable new addition!