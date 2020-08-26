Jacob Blake, Man Shot by Wisconsin Police, Is Left Paralyzed

Two days after police shot Jacob Blake, 29, multiple times in the back, his family's attorney, Benjamin Crump, has confirmed that the shooting has left Blake paralyzed. Blake was hospitalized on Sunday in serious condition, after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin fired on him in front of this children. "The medical diagnosis right now is that he is paralyzed, and because those bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae … it is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again," Crump said. "He is currently in surgery as we speak, still struggling to sustain his life and to hopefully become some resemblance of the man he once was."

Blake's sister Megan Belcher also spoke out in press conference on Tuesday about what happened to Blake. "I'm not crying because I'm sad, I'm crying because I know how upset he is that his family's upset right now," she said. "Because his family is hurting. He loves his family. You all took him from his family, as you all stood by and let it happen."

"So many people have reached out to me, telling me they're sorry that this happened to my family," Belcher continued. "Well don't be sorry, because this has been happening to my family for a long time — longer than I can account for. It happened to Emmett Till. Emmett Till is my family. Philando, Mike Brown, Sandra — this has been happening to my family, and I've shed tears for every single one of these people that it's happened to."

As in May, following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests against racist police brutality have sprung up across the United States. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. The two officers involved in Blake's arrest have been placed on administrative leave, and the FBI is assisting the Wisconsin Department of Justice with the investigation.