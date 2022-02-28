The Orange is the New Black star showed she's still got it as she awaited the arrival of her babies with husband Fernando Garcia.

OITNB Alum Jackie Cruz Dances Through Labor Pains as She Awaits the Arrival of Her Twins

Jackie Cruz danced her way through contractions as she awaits the arrival of her twins.

On February 25, the Orange is the New Black star, who recently celebrated several magical baby showers in anticipation of the arrival of her babies, shared several photos and a video of her dancing on Instagram.

Cruz, who was dilated 8 centimeters, can be seen inside her hospital room wearing a button down shirt while hooked to a monitor.

In the short clip, she shows off her dance moves as she sways and thrusts her hips and does the robot.

"8 cm dialated...Babies coming through, Whoop Whoop," she writes in the video's caption. "Don't call me mami, it's mommy now," she added.

Leading up to the big day, the Dominican American actress also shared photos exposing her plump belly and all the preparations that were underway leading up to the birth.

Not one for losing her sense of humor, she posted a shot where the camera is looking up at her as she holds up a razor—cheekily insinuating she will need help shaving.

"Whats up Doc! Babe I might need your help @i.man.fernando," she writes.

She also gave a heartfelt shoutout to her husband, noting her excitement for their new journey as parents.

In the caption of the photo taken at her baby shower in Mexico, she writes, "My baby surprised me with a gorgeous intimate ceremony for me and our two little babies growing inside of me."

Cruz continues, "The moment I found out we were pregnant I knew I was on the right path. I always chased love and when I let it go and knew that God would bring the love I deserved the Universe heard and you came back around," she wrote.

Adding in Spanish, "I love you, Fernando and I'm so happy to start our family in a few days. Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love is and understanding that family is everything. You make my three hearts smile everyday mi vida [Fernando] I'm allowed to be corny today. I will stop now. hehe ♥️ ♥️ ♥️"