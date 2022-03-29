Four weeks after the birth of her twins, the Orange is the New Black actress is sharing her journey into motherhood with fans.

Jackie Cruz Gives a Peek of Her New Normal, Shares First Photo of Newborn Twins

Jackie Cruz has two new loves in her life—her twin babies with husband Fernando Garcia.

Four weeks after posting a video dancing through labor pains at the hospital, the Orange is the New Black actress is settling into her new role as a first time mamá and sharing the first photo of her children.

"Being a mother has changed my world. My babies are everything to me. I've been taking my time to enjoy every moment," she captioned a post, where she is pictured pregnant in black and white photo, still pregnant.

In the following image, fans can see a picture of her newborn's feet. The caption continued, "I'm feeling content, exhausted, overwhelmed, grateful, tired, joyful, blessed, and fortunate all at the same time."

"My Babies are healthy and beautiful. I want to thank my gorgeous friend [Elena] for capturing this image right before I met my babies," she continued. "We were lost in the forrest of Tlalpan, México surrounded by nature and love."

Following the post of her twins, Cruz also shared a reel of herself as a working on set of her latest job.

"Working mom 🎥 skin glow [Virtual Skin Spa] make up [Bri] Hair color [Amanda Egusquiza] [Max Talisman] 🎥," she wrote on the clip, where she waves a brush at the camera like Cinderella's fairy godmother, allowing fans to see her go from a no makeup to full glam look.

Prior to the birth of her twins, the 35 year old struggled with fertility before she decided to take a natural route after being told by doctors her chances were low, and she would need to undergo fertility treatments if she wanted to get pregnant, she told People Chica in an exclusive interview.

She moved with her husband to Oaxaca, Mexico, where she disconnected from the world, turned to raw veganism, meditation, connecting with her spirituality and trusting her body, all of which facilitated the pregnancy of her dreams.

"I'm just really excited [about] this journey and I get to experience it with Fernando, someone that I've known already for eight years. Having twins feels like I'm on the right path and everything I ever dreamed of," she says.

"I feel that it's going to happen all at once. I just wanted one and God blessed me with a bouquet, and I'm just like, 'I'll take it.' I just feel really excited about what they can teach me, and especially having a boy and a girl," Cruz concludes.