The OITNB family is getting a little bigger! In a People exclusive, Jackie Cruz reveals that she and her husband Fernando Garcia are expecting twins—a boy and a girl! The mom-to-be also admitted that pregnancy has made her feel more "comfortable" and "sexy" in her body.

She tells the publication, "I've just been learning a lot about my body and you know what? I feel so sexy."

DO NOT REUSE - Jackie Cruz Credit: JOSE JESUS PEREZ/VESTIDO: POMPI GARCÍA

She continued, "It's so weird. I walk around naked in the house because underwear bothers me now. My husband's like, 'I like this new you.' I mean, we live in the middle of the jungle, so it's not like people are looking through our window. But it's been such a great experience. I've never felt so comfortable in my body. This is scary. I like being pregnant. This could happen again."

Cruz admits that she has always wanted to have a big family, ideally with four kids. "That has always been my dream, to just have a big family. My husband feels the same," she shares.

DO NOT REUSE - Jackie Cruz y su esposo Fernando Garcia Credit: JOSE JESUS PEREZ/VESTIDO: POMPI GARCÍA

But before setting that vision into motion, the "13 Steps" actress wants to have her twins first and see if she'll want to continue on having children.