OITNB's Jackie Cruz Reveals She Feels "Sexy" in Her Body After Announcing Pregnancy
In a People exclusive, the #ChicaBoss shares she and her husband are expecting twins.
The OITNB family is getting a little bigger! In a People exclusive, Jackie Cruz reveals that she and her husband Fernando Garcia are expecting twins—a boy and a girl! The mom-to-be also admitted that pregnancy has made her feel more "comfortable" and "sexy" in her body.
She tells the publication, "I've just been learning a lot about my body and you know what? I feel so sexy."
She continued, "It's so weird. I walk around naked in the house because underwear bothers me now. My husband's like, 'I like this new you.' I mean, we live in the middle of the jungle, so it's not like people are looking through our window. But it's been such a great experience. I've never felt so comfortable in my body. This is scary. I like being pregnant. This could happen again."
Cruz admits that she has always wanted to have a big family, ideally with four kids. "That has always been my dream, to just have a big family. My husband feels the same," she shares.
But before setting that vision into motion, the "13 Steps" actress wants to have her twins first and see if she'll want to continue on having children.
She noted, "Once I give birth, I'll find out how to do this again."