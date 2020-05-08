Jackie Cruz Debuts Instagram Live Series 'Live With Jackie'

After wrapping the last season of Orange Is the New Black, Jackie Cruz is spreading her wings. The Dominican American star released her album Hija de Chavez last year, and is now debuting her own Instagram Live show, Live With Jackie. The show will air every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:11 AM PST on her Instagram account. She will conduct live interviews with stars like Jesse y Joy’s Joy Huerta, Queer Eye's Tan France, and actress Francia Raísa. Each show will also feature musical performances.

On Friday night, Cruz will interview actor Anthony Ramos, who appeared alongside Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born and will star in the upcoming musical film In the Heights. Radio personality Traci Steele will be performing.

Earlier this year, Cruz talked to People CHICA about her single "Be Bad." "I wrote and directed a little short in the first minute of my music video. The voice of God is played by Eugenio Derbez, so it’s really cool,” she said. “Women really don’t stay quiet, we don’t listen and lay down and do what we are told. That’s what the song is about, women empowerment. They want to turn us against one another but if we are together, we can take over.”

Her music is a reflection of her soul and culture. “My music is composed of what I grew up listening to and my people of the Dominican Republic. I can’t leave mi español, my culture behind. … It’s a mixture of the world and that’s who I am.” She's also still thriving as an actress, with her recurring role in the NBC series Good Girls and parts in the upcoming films Lansky (with Harvey Keitel and Minka Kelly) and A Nice Girl Like You (with Lucy Hale and Mindy Cohn).