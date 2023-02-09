In an exclusive interview with People Chica, "The Daughter of Rap" uses her voice to denounce the social injustices that are experienced in the low-income neighborhoods of the Dominican Republic and Latin America.

How J Noa is Conveying Hope to the World Through Her Music

Teenage rapper J Noa, better known as "The Daughter of Rap," recently launched her new single "Betty" a song that reflects the daily life of substance abuse, unprotected sex, and unwanted pregnancy in the adolescent community of her native Dominican Republic.

Born in a humble community in the province of San Cristobal, her passion for music began quite young, and as a 5-year-old girl, she could improvise verses and freestyle with her friends—proving to everyone that her love for art was real (she is also currently studying the piano and guitar).

Known for her sharp and powerful lyrics, the 17-year-old singer-songwriter fearlessly speaks out on social issues and does so with the goal of raising awareness among the youth of Latin America.

Dominican rapper J Noa Dominican rapper J Noa seeks to convey a message of hope to the young Latin community. | Credit: Courtesy of J Noa

In her song "Betty," the Dominican artist tells the story of a young girl who succumbs to substance addiction due to societal pressures that trigger a series of bad decisions that irrevocably alter the course of her life.

"With the type of music that I'm making, my objective is to convey hope to young people that things can change both in the neighborhood and outside the neighborhood since it is not only in the neighborhood that they see this type of thing," she said.

As a part of the newest generation of urbano music, J Noa defines herself as an artist who is faithful to her style and maintains her lyrical integrity without compromising her authenticity.

J Noa calls herself "The Daughter of Rap" as a way of paying tribute to the Dominican artists Melymel and Lapiz Conciente, known as "The Mom and Dad of Rap."