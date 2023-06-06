The Dominican rapper discusses what she learned about herself while creating her debut EP Autodidacta.

J Noa on How She Hopes to Inspire Everyone to Chase After Their Dreams

Women are often told they must shrink themselves to fit into a specific mold that society has decided they should fit into.

But for rapper J Noa, her debut EP Autodidacta is her chance to show the world that she isn't the type to just do what others want her to do.

She tells People Chica, "[T]his is not a man's industry [and] that this industry is for talented, capable, and courageous people to face the world without fearing anything."

The Dominican-born rapper explains below how writing for her is something that is fluid and can happen at any time in any place—something that lends to her raw form of storytelling and lyrical prowess.

J Noa Credit: Gregory Polanco

This is your debut EP and will serve as a formal introduction to the music industry. What do you hope people understand about you through your music?

[T]his is not a man's industry [and] that this industry is for talented, capable, and courageous people to face the world without fearing anything. I also want them to understand that being Black is not a reason to stop a dream.

How you pen your lyrics can be seen and interpreted as a form of raw storytelling. What is your creative process like, and how do you know when a song is done?

My creative process for songwriting has become part of my everyday life; since I don't have a specific time or place to write, wherever the idea comes to me, I write it down, and I know a song is ready when I run out of ideas and punchlines, and there are more verses than the song has.

Those within the arts understand that each project teaches them something new about themselves. What did you learn about yourself with this EP? Do you feel it made you a better songwriter and artist?