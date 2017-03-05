J. Lo's 9-year-old daughter made her a dress, which is clearly so awesome

Image zoom Instagram/Jennifer Lopez

When you’re a celebrity, designers are dying to dress you up in their most gorgeous outfits. The biggest names in fashion want you to wear their looks when walking down the red carpet. You can pretty much pick and choose whoever you want to dress you; so when Jennifer Lopez chooses a designer to wear, people take notice. And in this case, it was a very exclusive designer indeed: her daughter, Emme.

Emme has apparently inherited her mother’s flair for design and fascination with fashion.

The 9-year-old has already learned how to sew, a skill that J. Lo admits she does not possess. But Emme isn’t content to play around with simple projects; She likes to challenge herself and push the limits. And she did so in the sweetest way possible.

For Christmas, Emme decided to make her famous mother a one-of-a-kind dress. After confirming J. Lo’s favorite color (emerald green, in case you were wondering), Emme set to work. She selected the fabric, designed the dress, and sewed it herself. Now that’s a thoughtful (and work-intensive) Christmas present.

So how did the dress turn out? According to J. Lo, it was perfect. It fit like a dream, the color was spot-on, and the design was just the sort of thing that the Shades of Blue actress loves: high in the front and low in the back.

It sounds like little Emme is already a wiz at designing and then turning her creations into reality. Mom J. Lo already has a clothing line at Kohl’s — Could we perhaps see her daughter’s looks on the runway one day?