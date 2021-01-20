J Balvin's Merch Collaboration With McDonald's Is Off

The J Balvin and McDonald's merch collection has been canceled due to a production-related issue. Last year, the fast-food chain started selling the J Balvin meal, based on the Colombian artist's favorite order of a Big Mac sandwich, fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry. A week later, McDonald's announced another project with J Balvin: a merchandise line that "fuses J Balvin's favorite Colores with his love of McDonald's food."

The collection was supposed to include things like a McFlurry bucket hat, Big Mac slippers, and a temporary tattoo of a receipt for the J Balvin meal. But now, according to Business Insider, customers who ordered products received an email from management company Vibras Lab that said orders had been canceled due to an "issue with our supplies" that resulted in the team's "expectations with the products" not being met.

A representative for Balvin's team confirmed the cancellation was from "production challenges" in a statement emailed to Insider. In addition to being refunded for their purchases, customers will be sent a beanie and a note from J Balvin.

The collaboration with McDonald's followed Travis Scott's partnership with the fast-food chain in September. "Not only did I want to bring my personality to the McDonald's menu, I also wanted to share my energy and creativity in a way that elevates our partnership through an exclusive merch collection that we created with my team," Balvin told Complex last year.