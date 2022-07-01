J Balvin, Zion & Lennox and Maria Becerra are Here to Heat Up Your July With These 5 Songs

July has arrived so bring on the beach days, pool days and all the delicious BBQ.

To welcome this month of sunshine and summer joy, we've complied this week's list of five songs from J Balvin, Maria Becerra, Vicente Garcia and Dominican newcomer, Adri.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

Girl Summer Credit: Getty Images

"Agua salada" by Marc Seguí

Spanish singer Marc Seguí has returned with an innovative blend of flamenco and reggaeton for this new single.

"I've been wanting to take risks, experiment with new sounds like flamenco and reggaeton, spaces where I hadn't been in before," he said. "I'm playing with a sound that starts with a rooted flamenco, thanks to guitarist Daniel Uribe, little by little it has been evolving into a more Latin rhythm."

"Nivel de perreo" by J Balvin + Ryan Castro

J Balvin has teamed up with fellow Medellin native Ryan Castro for this hot summer anthem. The collaboration features reggaeton and rap beats that will bring an incredibly fiery energy to any playlist.

"We're both two kids from Medellin, Colombia, and anytime I'm able to work with someone who shares my roots and passion for music is such a gift," said Balvin. "We both love making music that lights up a crowd so the concept for the song and video came about naturally because we both had the same goal in mind—to get everyone headed to the dance floor!"

"Berlin" Zion & Lennox + Maria Becerra

Zion & Lennox is joining Argentinian powerhouse Maria Becerra for this energetic Latin dance track. The lyrics weave a story about an international search for love perfect for summer nights out with your friends.

"Jugar a vivir" by Vicente Garcia

Dominican artist Vicente Garcia is back with this summer single. "Jugar a vivir" is an intoxicating tune that talks about love, fortune and the turns that life takes. If you feel like you need a date with destiny this July, immerse yourself in this song.

"Calentito" by Adri