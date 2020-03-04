J Balvin Talks About His New Album 'Colores' and His Self-Improvement Journey

Colombian Reggaeton star J Balvin opened up to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about self-improvement and his new album Colores, due out March 20. The 34-year-old singer just released the music video “Rojo” after releasing the other colored-inspired music videos “Blanco” and “Morado."

"'Rojo' is definitely one of my favorite videos that I've ever done and of course it’s been a while since I’ve done a romantic song,” he said. "This album Colores is definitely a great, cool concept. Every song is a different color and that means there’s colors for everybody, so it's different flavors, different lyrics, different styles of music."

Balvin — who has opened up about his struggle with anxiety in the past — also talked about how meditation helps him stay centered. “I’m always focused on trying to be a better person, take my time to meditate, to do sports, stuff like that, and focus on the business, too," he said. "I just want to keep growing and take the Latino culture to another level.”

Motivating others also fuels Balvin. “We need to create a new generation of young people who just want to make a difference for the good,” he said. “To inspire people, to make a new legacy and make a statement.”