J Balvin Is Going to Be a Dad

Although they might have preferred to keep the happy news private, El Gordo y La Flaca reporter Tanya Charry revealed to the world on the show that J Balvin and his girlfriend will soon become parents. Argentine model Valentina Ferrer is about five months pregnant, as reported by Charry. The Colombian reggaetonero and his stunning girlfriend were surprised by El Gordo y La Flaca's cameras when they arrived to the airport in Los Angeles and the model, 27, seemed to be covering up her growing bump.

Charry confirmed that Ferrer is pregnant and the couple is "happy with the news." One of Balvin's biggest dreams was to one day become a dad, and it will soon be a reality.

Image zoom Credit: (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

According to Charry, Balvin's mom, Alba Mery Balvin, is also thrilled to soon have a grandchild. Last year, the singer asked his fans for prayers for his mother as she needed "a surgery in her head." Thankfully, she overcame that health crisis.

Image zoom Credit: (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LARAS)

El Gordo y La Flaca also reported that Balvin and Ferrer briefly broke up and the model even returned to her native Argentina to try to get over the singer. However, they got back in touch again during the pandemic and love won.

Image zoom

Now the baby is the biggest blessing. After dealing with depression and anxiety and overcoming coronavirus, Balvin now seems to be experiencing a great moment in his personal life.