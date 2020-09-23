J Balvin Makes the 2020 Time 100 List

This week, Time magazine announced its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and J Balvin was one of the many stars who made the cut. "Just thanks 🙏🙏🙏 @time, from Medellín Colombia, a simple dreamer we managed to reach the 100 most influential people in the world," the Colombian star wrote on Instagram. "THANK YOU THANK YOU."

Singer Camila Cabello wrote about Balvin for Time, sharing how he impacted her life by being open about his mental health. "During a period of intense anxiety, I saw his posts on Instagram talking about his struggle with anxiety and mental health, and I remember bursting out crying because I no longer felt alone," Cabello wrote, referring to many posts the Colombian artist has shared. "Amazed that someone who was achieving such incredible things was still vulnerable and brave enough to share that with the world."

"What I truly admire and love the most about José is that he is just himself," she continued. "He's himself to the world, he's himself to his friends and his peers, and he's got the kind of heart that makes him a person everyone is rooting for."

The two worked together for the single "Hey Ma" alongside Pitbull in 2017. Balvin is also recovering from having coronavirus, which he has been open about. "At this moment, I'm just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won't think that we'll get it but I got it and I got it bad," he said in a video during Premios Juventud. "My message to those that follow me, young fans, and people in general is to take care. This isn't a joke. The virus is real and it's dangerous."