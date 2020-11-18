J Balvin Talks to Becky G About His Battle With Depression: "I Didn't Want to Live"

J Balvin joined Becky G on her podcast En La Sala and explained how he improved his mental health and found happiness again.

J Balvin recently spoke to Becky G on her Amazon Music podcast En La Sala, and got candid about his battle with depression. "I was just crying for no reason. I didn't want to wake up. I didn't even want to live," the Colombian reggaetonero said.

On the podcast, licensed therapist and speaker Adriana Alejandre also offered her insight. "I want to say that therapy can be liberating," she explained. "Know that there is strength in vulnerability."

The "Mi Gente" singer shared that depression turned his world upside down and made him feel unmotivated. "I quit my career. I told my dad, 'I'm out of music. I cannot live like this,'" he recalled. "Because it's a sickness." Balvin has previously talked about his battle with anxiety and how he feels that meditation saved his life.

For the full interview, tune in to the En La Sala podcast on Wednesday. Becky G — who has also been transparent about having a hard time emotionally during the coronavirus pandemic — offers J Balvin support and assures fans that mental health struggles are "real" and shouldn't be overlooked.