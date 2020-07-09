J Balvin and Tainy Team Up for a Song in the New 'SpongeBob' Movie

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon have partnered with Tainy's label NEON16 for the soundtrack of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. On Thursday, Tainy released the first single — "Agua," a collaboration with J Balvin. The soundtrack will also feature artists like Tyga, Swae Lee, Snoop Dogg, Weezer, the Flaming Lips, Kenny G, and Cyndi Lauper.

Tainy shared a clip of the new song on Instagram with the caption, "This is a party." Meanwhile, Balvin shared multiple posts about the new project, including pictures of himself with SpongeBob and Patrick Star.

Despite the coronavirus quarantine, J Balvin has had an exciting summer, releasing music videos for the coronavirus tracks "Negro" and "Azul." Tainy previously worked with Balvin on his 2018 album Vibras; they also teamed up last year for "I Can't Get Enough" with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.