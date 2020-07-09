J Balvin and Tainy Team Up for a Song in the New 'SpongeBob' Movie
Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon partnered with Tainy's label NEON16 for the upcoming movie's soundtrack.
Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon have partnered with Tainy's label NEON16 for the soundtrack of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. On Thursday, Tainy released the first single — "Agua," a collaboration with J Balvin. The soundtrack will also feature artists like Tyga, Swae Lee, Snoop Dogg, Weezer, the Flaming Lips, Kenny G, and Cyndi Lauper.
Tainy shared a clip of the new song on Instagram with the caption, "This is a party." Meanwhile, Balvin shared multiple posts about the new project, including pictures of himself with SpongeBob and Patrick Star.
Despite the coronavirus quarantine, J Balvin has had an exciting summer, releasing music videos for the coronavirus tracks "Negro" and "Azul." Tainy previously worked with Balvin on his 2018 album Vibras; they also teamed up last year for "I Can't Get Enough" with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.
Previously scheduled for theatrical release this summer, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will now debut digitally in early 2021 and then move to streaming via the CBS All Access service. Listen to "Agua" below.