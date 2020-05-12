J Balvin Shows Off His Mind-Boggling Sneaker Collection

The Colombian has an entire section of his closet devoted to a wide variety of sneakers.

J Balvin has always been known as an extremely fashionable artist, and now he's giving fans a closer look inside his closet. The Colombian recently shared photos of his sneaker collection on Instagram and stated that it's one of his favorite places in his home.

Inside his home in Antioquia, Colombia, Balvin showed off his color-coordinated collection, which includes his own Air Jordan collaboration and the Kanye West–designed Yeezy Red Octobers (worth more than $10,000 on the resale market).

As an artist who likes to take risks in fashion both on and off the stage, it's no surprise that he has such an extensive collection.

During quarantine, Balvin has been active on TikTok, recreating funny videos with the help of his loved ones and dogs. He has also given fans a glimpse at his car and motorcycle collection, which, like his sneaker closet, is pretty impressive.