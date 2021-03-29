J Balvin Almost Had a Very Different Stage Name

During an episode of Hot Ones, the Colombian artist revealed the name he almost used for his music career.

During an episode of the web series Hot Ones, where celebrities try spicy wings, J Balvin revealed that his stage name was almost going to be Scotch Bonnet. "Speaking of Scotch Bonnet, you know that was supposed to be my artist name?" Balvin, 35, said in the video. "Yeah, that's funny. When I was looking for my name, I had a friend, his name is Fat Al and he's a rapper. And he was like, 'You should have a spicy name like Scotch Bonnet.'"

During the interview, the Colombian artist also spoke about why he thinks reggaeton has become so popular all over the world. "It's happy; it's feeling-good music," he said. "It's all about emotion and the experience. People feel that with the melody we throw. It's really dope. It can make people, besides vibing with the flows, say, 'I want to know what he's really saying.'"

Balvin shared that he always keeps it real with his fans and stays humble, despite his successful career. "I don't like to feel like I'm a superstar," he explained. "I'm just a big dreamer. I've been a fan of a lot of artists and I see they act a certain way and when I meet them it's a totally different person ... being real is the best thing that could happen to me because I don't have to act. I just want to be real. You can ask your boys after this if I was a piece of s*** or not."

"I just want to be me," he continued. "I'm blessed. And I'm blessed that I was raised in a real good way."

You can watch Balvin's full Hot Ones interview below; he also discussed performing at the Canelo Álvarez boxing match with Avni Yildrim.