Check Out J Balvin's Powerful New Music Video "Rojo"

In his new music video “Rojo,” J Balvin plays a man who wakes up one morning without knowing that will be his last day on Earth. He showers and excitedly starts driving to a hospital after getting a phone call from his wife saying she is in labor and he is about to become a dad. He doesn’t make it to the hospital alive because he’s involved in a fatal car crash. We see him roaming the halls of the hospital with a bloody face, witnessing his wife giving birth. Years pass and his spirit still watches over his wife and daughter, yet he is invisible to them.

The video is about the strength of love being able to surpass death. The little girl seems to feel his presence but his widow is clueless. His ghost sabotages many of her dates, bringing some humor to the story, until his eternal love finally finds a suitor he approves of and Balvin gives his blessing.

The Colombian singer shared a snippet of the video on his Instagram and his fans went wild with comments. “This touched my heart, you’re the best, I love you,” a follower wrote. “Crying,” another fan expressed. Artists like Rosalía and Zion also commented with heart-eyes and fire emojis.

The track is part of Balvin’s album Colores, set for release March 20. “Colores is a creative and visual continuation of J Balvin’s distinctive style of reggaeton, while envisioning new music through the lens of distinctive individual colors,” a press release states.