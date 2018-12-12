J Balvin Ends Epic Year With ‘Reggaeton’ Dance Party on ‘The Tonight Show’

Colombian recording artist J Balvin has proven to be one of the most influential musical talents leading the current international Latin wave. To conclude his Latin Grammy Award-winning year, he gave a performance of his latest single “Reggaeton” at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 33-year-old singer opened the song at the center of the stage, in front of a white screen with the word “Reggaeton” on it. Blue lighting was lit across the platform as Balvin graced the stage. When the chorus hit, he was joined by a squad of gen Z–aged background dancers. All dressed in black, like Balvin, they had T-shirts that read “Reggaeton” across the chest.

Balvin released the song and video without warning in November in an ode to Puerto Rican culture, the reggaetón genre and the artists who impacted his life during the crossover wave in the early 2000s. The track sites influencers and PR-spawned artists throughout, name-dropping artists and classic tracks like Tego Calderon’s 2003 hit “Métele Sazón” and Yaviah’s 2004 “Wiki Wiki” alongside Wisin y Yandel.

The single is the first not included in his 2018 record Vibras, which won a Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album and a Billboard Latin Music Award for Latin Rhythm Airplay Song of the Year. The musician found himself on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart twice this year: his collaboration on “X” with reggaetonero Nicky Jam peaked at the 41st spot, and his guesting on Cardi B’s “I Like It” which remained on top for a week. He also replaced Drake as the most streamed artist worldwide, wrapping up with 3 billion streams and 131 million fans on Spotify. Not a bad year.

Watch his performance below.