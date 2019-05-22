J Balvin Talks to Jimmy Fallon About Performing With Beyoncé and Making Reggaetón History

J Balvin talked to Jimmy Fallon about making history as a reggaeton artist. The Colombian singer performed his hit “Contra la pared” with Sean Paul on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and said he was proud his Spanish songs were heard all over the world. “That has always been my dream, to really cross over in Spanish. We are here talking in English but my music is in Spanish. It’s really beautiful the way that people are reacting to our music. Even though they don’t understand what I’m saying, they feel the vibe. It’s beautiful and it’s a dream,” he admits.

“Give it up for his Spanish!” joked J Balvin about the TV host, who also had Maluma on his show recently and said he is a fan of reggaeton music. When Fallon congratulated him for being the first reggaeton singer to perform on Saturday Night Live, Balvin replied proudly: “Yes, it took 44 years!”

The “Mi Gente” singer is also the first Latino to headline Lollapalooza and spoke to Fallon about getting an unexpected call from Beyonce’s team to perform with her at Coachella. “They didn’t plan that at all!” Balvin said with a laugh. “They called me like five hours before. I was in bed checking TV,” he recalls. However, he quickly said yes. “I just jumped on a plane and got there.” That was also the first time that a Latino artist performed on Coachella’s main stage on his own.

The fashionista will also be the image of a new Guess campaign called “Vibras” [Vibes]. “It’s the first time they do a male campaign,” the Colombian singer, 34, said about the popular brand, which has also had collaborated with JLO and Camila Cabello in ad campaigns. “It’s kind of like an 80’s flow, some Miami vibe,” Balvin said about the ‘Vibras’ GUESS by J Balvin collection.

The star is fully devoted to his Arcoiris world tour. Shine on parcero!