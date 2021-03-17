J Balvin Announces Festival With Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, and Jhay Cortez 

The main event is a 90-minute concert headlined by Balvin, who'll be performing songs from Colores live for the first time.

J Balvin has announced a new event called the Neón Experience Festival that will take place in Las Vegas at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month from September 16-19. Balvin is curating the event; 3,000 tickets are being sold for the three days and nights. The different "experiences" will take place in various locations in the new Resorts World Las Vegas — their entertainment venues Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, for example — and a secret location yet to be announced.

The main event will be a 90-minute concert headlined by Balvin, who will perform songs from his 2020 album Colores live for the first time.

"It's the first event we've announced since the pandemic," manager Fabio Acosta told Billboard. "He will curate the entire weekend, down to the artists and themes. It's the first time we do an event like this."

In addition to Balvin, there will be performances by Karol G, Alex Sensation, Jowell y Randy, DJ Pope, Jhay Cortez, Rauw Alejandro, Tainy, and more. It is one of many music festivals coming to Las Vegas this year, like the Electric Daisy Carnival in May and the Life is Beautiful festival in September.

Neón is presented by Pollen Presents, a company that develops unique "experiences" in different locations around the world. They have two upcoming Latin music experiences: Nicky Jam Jamworld, taking place May 13-16 in Miami, and Ozuna Cancún fest, taking place May 20-24.