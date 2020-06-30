Watch J Balvin's "Negro" Music Video Featuring Animated Dinosaurs

Nothing is impossible in the world of animated music videos, and in J Balvin's new clip "Negro," the Colombian reggaetonero coexists with dinosaurs. The song is about a falling for a girl who "has a devil inside" and makes her own rules, living her best life without caring what others think.

In the video, we see Balvin in an apocalyptic world, riding a car that looks like a war tank and hanging out with a leather-clad girlfriend. In another scene, we see Balvin flying in a helicopter overlooking the dark city to face his biggest rival, a tyrannosaurus rex who swallows him whole.

Image zoom (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

This is the latest release from Balvin's concept album Colores, with each song named after a certain color and depicting a different vibe or feeling. "The goal was to create different content that would really stand out and that the reggaeton world hadn’t really seen before," director Colin Tilley told Billboard. "My goal was for every video that drops for it to up the previous one. If we’re not doing that, then we’re not doing our job and there’s no point of releasing every single video."